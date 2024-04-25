Eric Cole makes first career ace at Zurich Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It was already a feel-good week for the team of Eric Cole and Russ Cochran. It got even better on Thursday afternoon.
Cole made an ace on the 207-yard par-3 14th during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It’s Cole’s first career ace on the PGA TOUR. Cole’s approach landed just short of the green before popping up, slowly meandering to the front-left hole location and falling into the cup. The hole-in-one moved team Cole/Cochran to 3-under through five holes.
The 35-year-old Cole hoped to spend the week celebrating 65-year-old Cochran, whom Cole invited to play so Cochran could hit his 600th career start. Cochran had been stuck on 599 career PGA TOUR starts for over a decade. His last PGA TOUR event was the 2013 Sony Open in Hawaii (T41).
Cole’s caddie is Reed Cochran, Russ’s son, and Cole plays with both father and son back in Tequesta, Florida, a suburb of Jupiter. Cole floated the idea to Russ, who was apprehensive at first. Eventually, Cole wore him down.
“I thought it would be pretty cool to get him his 600th,” said Cole. “Russ was kinda shaky about it, and then I stayed on him pretty hard and he eventually he came around. He’s been getting ready for it.”
Reed stayed on Cole’s bag while Russ’s other son, Ryan, is caddying for his dad.
“It’s a cool family week, and in New Orleans it will be a cool celebration of Russ,” Cole said.
Now, it’s a celebration of them both, with a special memory to share.