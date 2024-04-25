Team of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry shine in first round of Zurich Classic with 61
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Late Thursday afternoon in New Orleans, Rory McIlroy rested his head on Shane Lowry’s shoulder.
It wasn’t the typical post-round moment, but this isn’t the typical event. McIlroy and Lowry teamed up for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR’s lone team event, and the all-Irish duo put on a show. Sporting matching pink-on-navy getups, McIlroy/Lowry opened in a best-ball 11-under 61 in Thursday’s Four-ball format at TPC Louisiana.
This partnership might have stemmed from a boozy brunch last fall, but their opening-round performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gave the field a sobering reminder: They’ll be tough to top.
“You know that you sort of need to get off to a good start, and thankfully we did,” said McIlroy, who is making his tournament debut. “I don't know if I knew what to expect. I've watched this tournament a little bit over the years on TV, heard some good things from some of the players. It's nice to come here, team up with a really good friend, and if we play a good round tomorrow, it'll be awesome to be in contention for the weekend and try to get a win on the PGA TOUR with a friend beside me.”
Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down for birdie at Zurich Classic
“I definitely felt today I was less hard on myself than I've been in the last few weeks when I hit a couple of bad shots,” Lowry added. “It's nice to know you've got Rory McIlroy backing you up. But yeah, I definitely feel like there's a nice vibe out there with the two of us. We know each other's games so well. We've played a lot of golf. We play a lot of golf at home together, and we just know each other so well.”
McIlroy/Lowry ended Thursday in a share of the lead with Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky, headed into Friday’s Foursomes (alternate shot) format. Saturday will return to Four-ball, with Sunday’s final round featuring Foursomes.
McIlroy had never appeared in this event (Lowry had made four prior appearances), but the all-Irish duo didn’t show much of a learning curve. The duo started fast with four consecutive birdies, then added two more on Nos. 7 and 8 to turn in 6-under 30. Birdies on 10, 12, 13 and 14 were complemented by a closing birdie, and there were no bogeys on the card.
Not only were their games on point, their outfits were too on a Thursday that even featured an unofficial gator delay at the par-3 17th. After closing with a comfortable 4 on the par-5 18th (both players had eagle attempts and safely two-putted), McIlroy and Lowry shared a smile and hug.
Shane Lowry converts birdie putt at Zurich Classic
“First time seeing the golf course; Rory looked like he was a veteran,” remarked a Golf Channel commentator.
McIlroy might be the more accomplished global player, but he looks up to Lowry in many ways, often praising his European Ryder Cup teammate’s worldview and perspective.
“He enjoys his life and everything he's worked for,” McIlroy told the Irish Independent last fall, “and I think spending time with him makes me a better version of myself.”
Especially when that time includes an early co-lead in New Orleans. The late/early wave means a quick turnaround into Friday’s second round – therefore not much off-course rowdiness (for now).
“I’m staying out of trouble,” Lowry said Thursday. “We’re going for a nice meal tomorrow night.”
“Hopefully we have a late tee time on Saturday,” McIlroy added, “so you never know.”