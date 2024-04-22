Power Rankings: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

10 Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith First-time pairing of the Canadians in this tournament. Conners hasn’t appeared in five years while Pendrith checked up at T13 last year. Pendrith also is fresh off having a shot at his breakthrough title at Corales Puntacana before settling for a T11.

9 Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith This is the third straight edition in which the 30-year-old former opponents in the SEC have partnered. They placed T4 in each of the first two. NeSmith (South Carolina) hasn’t had a top 10 since last year’s, while Moore (Arkansas) has been electric.

8 Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard The 23-year-old brothers from Denmark form a first-time union in this tournament, but neither is a debutant. Individually, each is dynamic as a threat, so it stands to reason that the sum of their parts will lift them into contention.

7 Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick The brothers debuted with a T19 last year but they were T7 after three rounds. Since, Alex has risen 563 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking (to 147th) with strong play on multiple tours. Matt is, well, Matt – consistently strong over time.

6 Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy McNealy has regained a groove since his injury but Hoge is still a great get for the non-winner. The older of the tandem is in form, has a pair of top 15s in this format and he partnered with Sahith Theegala to win the QBE Shootout in 2022.

5 Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama The Las Vegas-area residents have competed against each other in this event but this is their first partnership. Morikawa is back in form with a T3 at the Masters and a solo ninth at the RBC Heritage. Kitayama has been steadier than ever.

4 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry This is a rare debut for McIlroy, who is looking to connect with some momentum in a season during which he’s posted only one top 15 (third, Valero Texas Open). Lowry finished 13th here in 2022 and recently went T4-3rd-T19 on the Florida Swing.

3 Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin The Canucks teamed up for the first time last year and finished second with a field-low 63 in alternate shot in the final round. More recently, since Taylor rose to victory at the WM Phoenix Open, Hadwin has recorded a pair of top-five finishes.

2 Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris These two are shelving their advertising roles as gunslingers in favor of an alliance … for one week. Zalatoris debuted with a T4 in 2022 but missed last year’s return to recover from back surgery. Theegala just finished second at the RBC Heritage.