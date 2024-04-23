Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 1 action from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gets underway Thursday from TPC Louisiana. The Zurich Classic of is the lone two-man team event on the PGA TOUR schedule and boasts plenty of the game’s best, with five of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking heading to Avondale, Louisiana. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy will defend their 2023 title, looking to become the first players to go back-to-back at the Zurich Classic. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who have both the Foursomes and Four-ball scoring records at this event, will try to reprise their 2022 win here. Rory McIlroy will make his tournament debut alongside Ryder Cup teammate, good friend and Irishman Shane Lowry.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:45-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thuirsday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.