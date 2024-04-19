52M AGO
Inside the Field: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The final field features 80 teams at TPC Louisiana. The event utilizes an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes (alternate shot).
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is built as follows: Each of the top available players from the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking who commits to the tournament chooses his partner, who in turn must have PGA TOUR status unless he is chosen as a tournament sponsor exemption.
Check out the teams below:
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala
- Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody
- Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard
- Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
- Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners
- Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler
- Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander
- Luke Donald and Francesco Molinari
- Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace
- Justin Suh and Rico Hoey
- Eric Cole and Russ Cochran
- Taylor Moore and Matt Nesmith
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
- Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo
- Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy
- Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup
- Daniel Berger and Victor Perez
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- K.H. Lee and Michael Kim
- Luke List and Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo
- Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
- Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway
- Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner
- Brandon Wu and James Nicholas
- Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith
- Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin
- Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid
- Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
- Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder
- Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen
- Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak
- Ben Taylor and Sean O'Hair
- Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Dylan Wu and Justin Lower
- Harry Hall and Justin Lower
- Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos
- Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley
- Carson Young and Ben Martin
- Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird
- Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn
- Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou
- Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon
- Vince Whaley and Adam Long
- Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott
- Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty
- Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney
- Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman
- Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick
- Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs
- Roger Sloan and Josh Teater
- Raul Pereda and Austin Cook
- Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd
- Blaine Hale, Jr. and Paul Haley II