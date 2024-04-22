The First Look: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy will make his tournament debut alongside good pal, Ryder Cup teammate, and Irishman Shane Lowry – a duo that was firmed up during a celebratory lunch after the Ryder Cup last fall… Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will try to reprise their 2022 win here. Cantlay and Schauffele have both the Foursomes and Four-ball scoring records at this event… Davis Riley and Nick Hardy will defend their 2023 title. No team has gone back-to-back… Three sets of brothers (and two sets of twins!) will play together with twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard and Parker and Pierceson Coody in the field along with Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick. Alex Fitzpatrick and Rasmus Højgaard are sponsor invites… Billy Horschel, who won last week at the Corales Puntacana Championship, will be without his previous partner Sam Burns, as Burns and his wife are expecting their first child any day. Horschel will instead be paired with fellow University of Florida alum Tyson Alexander. Horschel has won the Zurich Classic when it was both an individual and team event… Other notable pairings include Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris, and Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin. The Canadian duo finished runner-up a year ago and would like nothing more than to show Presidents Cup International Team captain Mike Weir how well they play together… Steve Stricker will play his second TOUR event this season (after earning his way into THE PLAYERS Championship), teaming up with Matt Kuchar. Stricker has four top-10s in five events on PGA TOUR Champions this season… Other sponsor exemptions include the South African pairing of Aldrich Potgieter and Thriston Lawrence. Potgieter, the winner of The Amateur Championship last year (the second youngest winner in the tournament’s history) won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this season – the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history. Lawrence, who has two runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour this season, made his 2024 TOUR debut last week at Corales (MC)… Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell, Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft, and Brandon Wu and James Nicholas are the other sponsor invites.