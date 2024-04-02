4H AGO
Valero Texas Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open gets underway Thursday from San Antonio, Texas. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, one of the TOUR’s most historic events and the last stop before the Masters, sees Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa in the field. Corey Conners will look to defend an event that he has won twice, the first coming as a Monday qualifier.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee group
- 8:53 a.m.: Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners (10th tee)
Featured groups
- 9:04 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick / Brian Harman / Adam Scott (10th tee)
- 9:15 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg / Harris English / Joel Dahmen (10th tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)