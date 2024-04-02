PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Valero Texas Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open gets underway Thursday from San Antonio, Texas. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, one of the TOUR’s most historic events and the last stop before the Masters, sees Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa in the field. Corey Conners will look to defend an event that he has won twice, the first coming as a Monday qualifier.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Special programming alert: The Korn Ferry Tour's domestic season kicks off this week at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia. Tune in to Golf Channel for coverage (all times ET):
      • Thursday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
      • Friday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
      • Saturday: 3:30-6 p.m.
      • Sunday: 2:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Main feed: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Marquee group

    • 8:53 a.m.: Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners (10th tee)

    Featured groups

    • 9:04 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick / Brian Harman / Adam Scott (10th tee)
    • 9:15 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg / Harris English / Joel Dahmen (10th tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
