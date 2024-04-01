The First Look: Valero Texas Open

FIELD NOTES: Rory McIlroy returns to make his third start of this event’s TPC San Antonio era; he finished runner-up in 2013 and missed the cut in 2022. Since McIlroy’s last Valero start, he has won six times worldwide … Corey Conners will look to become the first back-to-back winner at the Valero Texas Open since Zach Johnson in 2008-09. He is also looking to join Justin Leonard and Arnold Palmer as the event’s only three-time winners … Jordan Spieth, the 2021 winner, returns to action. He looks to right the ship leading into the Masters after missing his last two cuts on TOUR … Collin Morikawa is making his tournament debut. It’s been an up-and-down 2024 campaign for Morikawa so far, with just one top-10 finish in six starts … Max Homa is set to tee it up in San Antonio for the first time since 2019 … Ludvig Åberg will play the Valero Texas Open for the first time as a pro after missing the cut in 2022. Åberg has gone 7-for-7 in cuts made this season and has three top-10s, including an eighth-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, his last TOUR start. Åberg is set to make his major championship debut next week at the Masters … Reigning Open champion Brian Harman returns to TPC San Antonio for the first time since 2019. His best finish to date is a T16 in 2014 … Upwards of 25 players in the field are also headed to the Masters. This marks the final opportunity for Masters qualification; if the winner this week is not already in the field, they’ll punch the final ticket to Augusta National.