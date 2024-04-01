3H AGO
Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Valero Texas Open offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC San Antonio via a Monday qualifier. Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, will host the field full of TOUR winners and up-and-comers, with four qualifying spots up for grabs. In the event of a tie for qualifying spots, there will be a sudden-death playoff to determine the four qualifiers.