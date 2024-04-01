PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Valero Texas Open offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at TPC San Antonio via a Monday qualifier. Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, will host the field full of TOUR winners and up-and-comers, with four qualifying spots up for grabs. In the event of a tie for qualifying spots, there will be a sudden-death playoff to determine the four qualifiers.

    Click here for all scores from Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club.

