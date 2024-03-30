3H AGO
Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 action from the Texas Children's Houston Open gets underway Sunday from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Five players are tied for the lead at 9-under including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, David Skinns, Stephen Jaeger, Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry. Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia and Taylor Moore all sit one back in search for their second TOUR victories. Defending champion and 36-hole leader Tony Finau falted with a 2-over 72 and sits at 7-under, two off the lead.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Special programming alert:
- Sunday, March 31: ‘PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen,’ 2 p.m. on NBC: “PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen” brings viewers along for the ride as entertainment reporter Jason Kennedy visits good friends and PGA TOUR pros Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Kennedy swings by Fowler's and Thomas' homes in Jupiter, Florida, to hang out and experience their world away from the course. Tune in Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. on NBC.
PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee group
- 11:40 a.m. – Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel
Featured group
- 10:30 a.m. – Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee
- 11:10 a.m. – Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott
Featured Holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)