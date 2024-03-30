New TOUR pro Nick Dunlap's continued pursuit of learning leads to Saturday 63 in Houston

“We were at Cheesecake Factory with Hunter, we were going through the round saying, ‘OK, I could do this better, do this better,'" Dunlap said Saturday. "All I tried to do today was play perfect with what I had. Not necessarily like perfect golf but getting the easy ones up and down, not three-putting. You're not going to make every putt and you're not going to hit every wedge close, but from where I was, trying to play a perfect round of golf, and I feel like I did that.”