Sahith Theegala feeling the nerves ahead of throwing out first pitch Saturday

“I'm going to be nervous,” he said. “My caddie, Carl, bought a couple mitts and a ball last night at Dick's (Sporting Goods), so we're going to go to my gym at home and get some shots up, loosen my shoulder with some basketball … and 55 or 60 feet, I'm going to cheat all the way to the front of the mound. Whatever it is, 55 feet, it's a long way. If anything, I'm going to sail it. I will not put it in the dirt. I hope I can keep that promise. …