Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

“PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen” brings viewers along for the ride as entertainment reporter Jason Kennedy visits good friends and PGA TOUR pros Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Kennedy swings by Fowler's and Thomas' homes in Jupiter, Florida, to hang out and experience their world away from the course. Tune in Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. on NBC.