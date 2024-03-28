1H AGO
Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 2 action from the Texas Children's Houston Open gets underway Friday from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr lead the way in Houston after first-round 64s. Furr closed in 5-under 30 to surge into a share of the lead. Scottie Scheffler is among a trio of players that sit one off the lead at 5-under. Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson are part of a pack of five players two strokes back at 4-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Special programming alert:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4.-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: noon-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4.-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee group
- 8:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Peter Malnati (first tee)
Featured group
- 9:04 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson (10th tee)
- 9:15 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee (10th tee)
Featured Holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)