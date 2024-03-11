PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship gets underway this week at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first golfer to ever go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS after his impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The iconic island green also sees the return of former PLAYERS champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    'On the Range'

    THE PLAYERS Championship will feature PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at TPC Sawgrass. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews, DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.

    Military Appreciation Ceremony & Concert

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.Featured Group: 2.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.Featured Group: 2-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    THURSDAY

    Featured groups

    • Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas (awaiting tee times)
    • Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (awaiting tee times)

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas (awaiting tee times)
    • Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (awaiting tee times)

    MUST READS

    Q&A: Scottie Scheffler talks return to TPC Sawgrass, pickleball, ‘bad’ ball striking and first course design project

    Purse breakdown: THE PLAYERS Championship

    The Hawk-Eye Two: Rules officials Mark Dusbabek, Orlando Pope ensure nothing escapes their sight

    Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy highlight Featured Groups revealed for THE PLAYERS Championship

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.