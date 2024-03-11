THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship gets underway this week at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first golfer to ever go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS after his impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The iconic island green also sees the return of former PLAYERS champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
'On the Range'
THE PLAYERS Championship will feature PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at TPC Sawgrass. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews, DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: noon-1:30 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and ESPN+
Military Appreciation Ceremony & Concert
- Tuesday: 4:30-6 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM and ESPN+
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
THURSDAY
Featured groups
- Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas (awaiting tee times)
- Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (awaiting tee times)
FRIDAY
Featured groups
- Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas (awaiting tee times)
- Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (awaiting tee times)