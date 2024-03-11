THE PLAYERS: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark (1:51 p.m. Thursday, No. 1). Two of last year's major champions in Harman (The Open) and Clark (U.S. Open) will join the two-time major winner Morikawa. Clark is fresh off a victory at last month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a runner-up at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, while Harman and Morikawa look to kick-start their springtime stretch.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa (1:29 p.m. Thursday, No. 1). Matsuyama, who authored a final-round 62 at Riviera to win last month's The Genesis Invitational, will look to carry that form to TPC Sawgrass, where he opened the 2020 PLAYERS in 9-under 63 before the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Fitzpatrick will look to right the ship after a missed cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Homa is trending upward after a T16 and T8 in his last two starts.

Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns (8:24 a.m. Thursday, No. 10). This group reunites Fleetwood, part of the winning European Team at last fall's Ryder Cup, with two U.S. Team members whom he faced at different points that week. Fleetwood teamed with Rory McIlroy to defeat Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in Friday Foursomes, while Homa and Brian Harman defeated Fleetwood and Nicolai Højgaard in Saturday Four-ball.