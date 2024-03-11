THE PLAYERS: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tee times have been announced for the first two rounds of the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, which gets underway Thursday at TPC Sawgrass' THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. Featured Groups will feature a selection of past PLAYERS winners and a collection of three FedExCup champions, it was announced Sunday.
Defending PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler will be joined by Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass (1:40 p.m. ET Thursday, No. 1 tee), while 2023 FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland will play alongside three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy (also a past PLAYERS winner) and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds (8:35 a.m. Thursday, No. 10 tee).
Other notable groups include (all times in ET):
- Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark (1:51 p.m. Thursday, No. 1). Two of last year's major champions in Harman (The Open) and Clark (U.S. Open) will join the two-time major winner Morikawa. Clark is fresh off a victory at last month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a runner-up at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, while Harman and Morikawa look to kick-start their springtime stretch.
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa (1:29 p.m. Thursday, No. 1). Matsuyama, who authored a final-round 62 at Riviera to win last month's The Genesis Invitational, will look to carry that form to TPC Sawgrass, where he opened the 2020 PLAYERS in 9-under 63 before the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Fitzpatrick will look to right the ship after a missed cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Homa is trending upward after a T16 and T8 in his last two starts.
- Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns (8:24 a.m. Thursday, No. 10). This group reunites Fleetwood, part of the winning European Team at last fall's Ryder Cup, with two U.S. Team members whom he faced at different points that week. Fleetwood teamed with Rory McIlroy to defeat Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in Friday Foursomes, while Homa and Brian Harman defeated Fleetwood and Nicolai Højgaard in Saturday Four-ball.
- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg (8:46 a.m. Thursday, No. 10). At this time a year ago, Åberg was still in school at Texas Tech. Now he’s a TOUR winner (last fall’s The RSM Classic) and part of a winning Ryder Cup team, set for his PLAYERS debut. In contrast, Scott (2004 PLAYERS champion) will make his 22nd start at TPC Sawgrass. Cantlay has recorded three top-25s in six prior PLAYERS starts.
Read below for all Thursday and Friday tee times at THE PLAYERS.
Round 1: First tee, Round 2: 10th tee
7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young
8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett
8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge
8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk
8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie
8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker
8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson
9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin
9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune
Round 1: 10th tee, Round 2: First tee
7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery
7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan
8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee
8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar
8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose
9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox
9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg
9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
Round 1: First tee, Round 2: 10th tee
12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu
12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley
1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger
1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap
1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman
2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry
2:13 p.m., 9:08 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak
2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall
2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki
Round 1: 10th tee, Round 2: First tee
12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid
12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Højgaard
1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari
1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson
1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m. Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English
1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
2:13 p.m., 9:08 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam
2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger