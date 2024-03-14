Tom Kim withdraws from THE PLAYERS due to illness
1 Min Read
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tom Kim has withdrawn from the 50th PLAYERS Championship due to illness.
Kim, 21, was 5 over through eight holes Thursday before shutting it down for the week. The three-time TOUR winner made bogey on Nos. 10 and 13 before finding the water at the island-green, par-3 17th en route to a three-putt triple bogey.
Prior to teeing off, Kim had a temperature exceeding 102 F, said Michelle Tesori, wife of Kim's caddie Paul Tesori, on X.
Kim finished T51 at his PLAYERS debut in 2023, carding rounds of 74-72-71-69. He entered this week at No. 74 in the FedExCup standings with six made cuts in seven starts, highlighted by a T17 at the WM Phoenix Open.
Kim’s WD also means there won’t be a second PLAYERS title for Tesori, who caddied Webb Simpson to a 2018 victory at TPC Sawgrass.