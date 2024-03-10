Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy highlight Featured Groups revealed for THE PLAYERS Championship

Hovland will seek an uptick in form after an uneven start to 2024, where he hasn’t finished better than T19 in four starts this season. The Norwegian has competed in three prior PLAYERS Championships, including a T3 last year. McIlroy won the 2019 PLAYERS but has missed the cut in six of 13 appearances at TPC Sawgrass, including last year. Spieth has notched just two top-25s in nine appearances at THE PLAYERS; his best finish (T4) came in his first start in 2014.