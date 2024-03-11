The Hawk-Eye Two: Rules officials Mark Dusbabek, Orlando Pope ensure nothing escapes their sight

Not long ago, armchair adjudicators might have played a role in the resolution of these scenarios, which occurred at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, respectively. (The first and third examples did not elicit a penalty, while the second infraction was worth two strokes.) Back in the old days, the PGA TOUR’s rules officials could not see everything or be everywhere all at once. Although it was extremely rare, a viewer call-in could still set in motion the enforcement of the Rules of Golf and have an outsized influence on the competition.