Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 action from the Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway Saturday from Vidanta Vallarta, the final event before the TOUR heads to the East Coast. This is the third edition of the Mexico Open being contested at Vidanta Vallarta.
Four share the lead at the halfway point at 11-under: England's Matt Wallace, Finland's Sami Valimaki, Mexico's Alvaro Ortiz and the United States' Jake Knapp. Erik van Rooyen, who led after Round 1, is just one shot back at 10-under and defending champion Tony Finau sits at 6-under after a second-round 67.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 10:15 a.m. ET – Nicolai Hojgarrd / Padraig Harrington (1st tee) then will leave to pick up all 18 holes of 11:50 a.m. ET Justin Lower / Tony Finau pairing.
Featured groups
- 10:05AM/ET – Cristobal Del Solar / Jhonattan Vegas (1st tee)
- 11:30AM/ET – Rafael Campos / Cameron Champ (1st tee)
Featured hole
- Hole 17 (par 3)