PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 action from the Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway Saturday from Vidanta Vallarta, the final event before the TOUR heads to the East Coast. This is the third edition of the Mexico Open being contested at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Four share the lead at the halfway point at 11-under: England's Matt Wallace, Finland's Sami Valimaki, Mexico's Alvaro Ortiz and the United States' Jake Knapp. Erik van Rooyen, who led after Round 1, is just one shot back at 10-under and defending champion Tony Finau sits at 6-under after a second-round 67.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee group

    • 10:15 a.m. ET – Nicolai Hojgarrd / Padraig Harrington (1st tee) then will leave to pick up all 18 holes of 11:50 a.m. ET Justin Lower / Tony Finau pairing.

    Featured groups

    • 10:05AM/ET – Cristobal Del Solar / Jhonattan Vegas (1st tee)
    • 11:30AM/ET – Rafael Campos / Cameron Champ (1st tee)

    Featured hole

    • Hole 17 (par 3)


    MUST READS

    Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz ties lead for 64, in position for career-changing weekend at Mexico Open

    Rafael Campos makes hole-in-one, plays with rental putter in wild start to Mexico Open

    Matt Wallace, three others share lead at Mexico Open halfway point

    Mr. 57 Cristobal Del Solar’s next act is contending at Mexico Open at Vidanta

    Renato Naula becomes first Ecuadorian to compete on PGA TOUR

    The First Look

    Mexico’s Raul Pereda fulfills two dreams in ascent to PGA TOUR

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.