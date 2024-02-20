Mexico’s Raul Pereda fulfills two dreams in ascent to PGA TOUR

Klauk was on the Korn Ferry Tour when he experienced his first seizure in June 2006. He was diagnosed with epilepsy soon after. Klauk managed the condition well enough to earn his PGA TOUR card for the first time in 2009 and thrived as a rookie, amassing $1.24 million in earnings with three top-10s and a T14 at THE PLAYERS Championship. But just as his career took off, he was derailed again. Klauk had another seizure in the offseason, which, combined with other non-related injuries, limited him to 29 starts across the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour in 2010 and 2011. He underwent countless tests and multiple surgeries to thwart the issues. It didn’t work well enough for long enough. Klauk failed to earn enough in eight major medical starts in 2013 and lost his PGA TOUR card.