Rafa Campos makes hole-in-one, plays with rental putter in wild start to Mexico Open

Rafael Campos thought his ball might land in the water. Instead, it ended up in the hole.
Campos made an ace at the 205-yard par-3 17th during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, his first hole-in-one in 58 PGA TOUR events.
Campos pleaded with his ball to “get over the water” as it reached its apex. It obliged. His 5-iron tee shot landed just a few paces onto the green and trundled to the back-left hole location.
"Honesty, I missed it, I thought it was in the water, so I just kept on saying, 'please get over the water, get in the bunker.,'" Campos said. "Fortunately, clubs are made for when you hit it fat it comes out low without spin, so it actually flew the bunker."
It wasn't even Campos' first ace of the week. He made one during Tuesday's practice round on No. 13.
"It's ironic... I haven't done that in 10 years. So to have two in the span of four days, that's been pretty amazing for me.," he said.
Campos' wild week doesn't end there. The 35-year-old is playing this week with a rental putter from the nearby par-3 course after his normal putter broke ahead of the first round.
"It feels pretty good, I won't lie," he said.
All that has put Campos in a good position entering the weekend. Starting his second round on the back nine, he birdied the par-5 12th and holed birdie putts of 28 and 17 feet on Nos. 14 and 15, respectively. Campos shot a 4-under round of 67. He is 5-under overall.
As Campos’ ball dropped into the hole for his ace, his playing partners Erik Barnes and Jimmy Stanger came over to congratulate him and jokingly said, “Get over the water.”
That’s just how the week has gone for the Puerto Rican. Everything is coming up Campos.