Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay serving as NBC’s lead announcer for Mexico Open at Vidanta
1 Min Read
Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay to serve as NBC’s lead announcer for Mexico Open at Vidanta. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jim "Bones" Mackay makes a return to the broadcast booth this week. Mackay will serve as NBC Sports’ lead analyst for this week’s coverage of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Mackay isn’t giving up his day job as the caddie for Justin Thomas, however. This is just a one-week assignment as NBC Sports continues to use a rotating cast of lead analysts in 2024.
The news was first reported by Golfweek. The outlet reported that Mackay will be an on-course reporter on Thursday, reprising a role he formerly held with NBC Sports, and will be part of a three-man booth for the final three rounds.
Among the personalities that NBC Sports has utilized as lead analysts this season include four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner and Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee.
Best moments from Kisner and Kaufman at WM Phoenix Open
Mackay worked for NBC Sports as an on-course reporter between his stints as a caddie for Phil Mickelson and Thomas and has occasionally filled the role during Thomas’ off weeks.
This will be the first time an active caddie has served as a lead analyst in a network broadcast. Mackay has caddied full-time for Thomas since 2021.
Thomas has played each of the past three weeks but is not in the field this week in Mexico. The Mexico Open at Vidanta is the first of seven consecutive events broadcast by NBC.