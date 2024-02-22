Renato Naula becomes first Ecuadorian to compete on PGA TOUR

Naula, a sophomore at the University of San Francisco, earned his spot at Vidanta Vallarta by winning the VALUE Next Generation by TaylorMade Qualifying Tournament (the Mexico Open at Vidanta allotted a sponsor exemption to the winner). After holing out on the final green, he said, his mind raced as he experienced a state of shock. He thought back to learning the game with his brother at a par-3 course in their hometown of Guayaquil. Soccer is Ecuador’s predominant sport – “you’re playing in the streets, you’re playing in the field,” he said – but the brothers had a natural knack for golf, so they kept going and going.