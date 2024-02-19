The First Look: Tony Finau looks to defend Mexico Open at Vidanta

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Fresh off shooting a 57 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship — the lowest round ever recorded in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event — Cristobal Del Solar is in action in Mexico. Del Solar missed the cut at last season’s Mexico Open, his PGA TOUR debut… Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente, a senior at the University of Houston, returns to the Mexico Open after missing the cut last season. De la Fuente captured the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship to earn starts at this year’s Masters, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship at Royal Troon… Fred Biondi is set to make his 2024 PGA TOUR debut this week in Mexico. Biondi was the 2023 NCAA individual champion and played his first PGA TOUR event as a pro at last year’s Fortinet Championship. Biondi’s played four times on the Korn Ferry Tour this season and has made every cut. His best result is a tie for seventh at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay… Fellow Mexican Omar Morales is also back in action at Vidanta. The 20-year-old is a junior at UCLA and had three top-5 finishes in the fall 2023 collegiate season. He also earned a spot in the U.S. Open in 2023. Morales finished second to de la Fuente at the LAAC earlier this year by two shots… Ecuador’s Renato Naula will make his PGA TOUR debut. Naula, a sophomore at the University of San Francisco, was a decorated junior golfer in his home country and earned a spot in the field at Vidanta after winning the VALUE Next Generation by TaylorMade Qualifying Tournament… Jose Antonio Safa will return to the Mexico Open at Vidanta after making his TOUR debut in 2022. Safa, another Mexican pro-in-waiting, transferred to the University of Southern California for his sophomore year after a solid freshman campaign at the University of Missouri, where he was named SEC Freshman of the Week for Oct. 20… A handful of Mexican pros will look to take advantage of their spots in their home country’s event with Rodolfo Cazaubon, Roberto Diaz, Alvaro Ortiz, and Sebastian Vazquez all in action. Cazaubon is making his debut at Vidanta, Diaz returns to Vidanta after missing the cut in 2022, Ortiz (the winner of the 2019 LAAC) has one made cut and one early exit at Vidanta in his career, while Vazquez finished 55th at Vidanta last season… Rounding out the sponsor exemptions are M.J. Daffue and 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Padraig Harrington, who is playing his first PGA TOUR event of the season. Harrington played eight times last season on TOUR and made seven cuts.