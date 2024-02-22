PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 action from the Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway Friday from Vidanta Vallarta, the final event before the TOUR heads east. This is the third edition of the Mexico Open being contested at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Erik van Rooyen leads the field after an 8-under 63 on Thursday. Sami Valimaki sits one back at 7-under and a four-way tie of David Lipsky, Cristobal Del Solar, Henrik Norlander and MJ Daffaue linger at 6-under. Others in the field include defending champion Tony Finau (69) and European Ryder Cup members Nicolai Højgaard (68) and Robert MacIntyre (71).

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Spanish language main feed 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Spanish language featured group: 4-7 p.m.Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 9:03 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

    Featured groups

    • 8:52 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu
    • 9:14 a.m.: Vincent Norman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

    Featured hole

    • No. 17 (par 3)


