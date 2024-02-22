Ryo Hisatsune in dreamland after receiving Masters invitation
Ryo Hisatsune will make his Masters debut this April. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @PGATOUR
Japanese rookie Ryo Hisatsune was in dreamland after receiving one of three special invitations to compete in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National in April.
The 21-year-old, who is playing in this week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta on the PGA TOUR, will join compatriot and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in the 88th playing of the year’s first major.
“Yesterday, I got a phone call and I was like wondering, 'What is this number?'" said Hisatsune on Wednesday. "It was amazing the call came from Augusta National, who said they were making this big announcement for me. I was like so excited. I was in my room and I jumped up. I was shaking. I was so surprised that I was speechless.
“Hideki has won the title, and I really wanted to play in the Masters, too. It’s like my dream has come true.”
When he steps foot on the hallowed grounds this spring, it will mark yet another terrific milestone for Hisatsune’s career. After cutting his professional teeth in Japan where he won three times on the development tour, he earned his DP World Tour card through Qualifying School at the end of 2022 and later became only the third Japanese winner with a breakthrough triumph at the Cazoo Open de France last year.
With seven other top-10s, he earned his PGA TOUR card through Race to Dubai Rankings - PGA TOUR Eligibility rankings and was later named the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year, the first Japanese player to earn the accolade. He has made four starts on the PGA TOUR so far this season, with a best finish of T11 at The American Express.
“This (Masters) is the tournament I’ve wanted to play the most, and I’m extremely honored to have received the special exemption from the Masters," said Hisatsune. "I’m having trouble controlling my excitement. I used to watch the Masters every year, and I was determined to appear at the event. I always used the final-round broadcast as a motivation. I’m really happy I will get to play there this year. I will talk to the other 'Senpai' (senior players) who have played Augusta and prepare well."
Ryo Hisatsune: What’s in the bag
He is already planning to seek a practice round at Augusta National with Matsuyama, who returned to winning ways with a record ninth PGA TOUR victory at The Genesis Invitational last weekend. Like many others back home in Japan, Hisatsune was glued to his TV during the 2021 Masters when Matsuyama secured a historic triumph by becoming the first Japanese player to win the prestigious tournament and put on the famous Green Jacket.
“I was watching it on TV and in Japan, it was very early in the morning,” said Hisatsune, who learned to play the game when he was 3 years old and is currently ranked 78th in the world. "I woke up at 3 a.m. to watch and then Hideki won. I was so excited and I was moved. Now, I get a chance to compete on the same stage.
“It’s truly a dream stage. I’ve heard it’s a course with a lot of ups and downs and steep slopes, and I’m looking forward to tapping on the knowledge of my seniors and enjoying the special week with my team.”
Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and Joaquin Niemann of Chile also received special invitations from Augusta National.