The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of The Genesis Invitational begins Sunday from The Riviera Country Club.
After an eventful Friday, where Tiger Woods withdrew from competition due to flu-like symptoms and Jordan Spieth was disqualified from The Genesis after signing for an incorrect scorecard, Saturday's action saw a handful of players work their way back into contention. 36-hole leader Patrick Cantlay carded a 1-under 70 and leads by two at 14-under heading into Sunday. Scoring was available as Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris carded rounds of 65 and sit T2, two strokes back of Cantlay. Harris English also carded a 65 to get to 10-under and give himself a better chance to grab the lead on Sunday. Luke List sits in solo fourth at 11-under after a 3-under 68 effort.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action Sunday.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
Sunday
Main feed
- 12:05 p.m.: Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
Marquee groups
- 10:40 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 11:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor
Featured groups
- 11:00 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim
- 11:10 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Brian Harman
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)