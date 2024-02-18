The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

After an eventful Friday, where Tiger Woods withdrew from competition due to flu-like symptoms and Jordan Spieth was disqualified from The Genesis after signing for an incorrect scorecard, Saturday's action saw a handful of players work their way back into contention. 36-hole leader Patrick Cantlay carded a 1-under 70 and leads by two at 14-under heading into Sunday. Scoring was available as Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris carded rounds of 65 and sit T2, two strokes back of Cantlay. Harris English also carded a 65 to get to 10-under and give himself a better chance to grab the lead on Sunday. Luke List sits in solo fourth at 11-under after a 3-under 68 effort.