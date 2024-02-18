PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The final round of The Genesis Invitational begins Sunday from The Riviera Country Club.

    After an eventful Friday, where Tiger Woods withdrew from competition due to flu-like symptoms and Jordan Spieth was disqualified from The Genesis after signing for an incorrect scorecard, Saturday's action saw a handful of players work their way back into contention. 36-hole leader Patrick Cantlay carded a 1-under 70 and leads by two at 14-under heading into Sunday. Scoring was available as Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris carded rounds of 65 and sit T2, two strokes back of Cantlay. Harris English also carded a 65 to get to 10-under and give himself a better chance to grab the lead on Sunday. Luke List sits in solo fourth at 11-under after a 3-under 68 effort.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action Sunday.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    Sunday

    Main feed

    • 12:05 p.m.: Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

    Marquee groups

    • 10:40 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
    • 11:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor

    Featured groups

    • 11:00 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim
    • 11:10 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Brian Harman

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)


