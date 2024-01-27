PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Saturday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. The final round comes a day earlier this week with the event starting on Wednesday and finishing on Saturday. The West Coast Swing continues with plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.

    Stephan Jaeger leads the tournament at 11-under par following a tough day at Torrey Pines that saw him card a 1-over 73. Thomas Detry and Matthieu Pavon trail Jaeger by one with a total of 17 players within four shots of the lead.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Saturday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: noon-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: noon-2 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: noon-2:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 3-8 p.m.



    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    • 11:58 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay (1st tee)

    Featured Groups

    • 12:09 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon (10th tee)
    • 12:20 p.m.: Max Homa, Austin Eckroat, Nick Hardy (1st tee)

    Featured Holes

    • All on the South Course: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
    • Linear window: 2-8 p.m. ET
      • Stream 1: Finish Max Homa, Austin Eckroat, Nick Hardy (then pick up Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo in progress)
      • Stream 2: Finish Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay (then pick up Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Ryan Brehm in progress)
      • Stream 3: Featured hole – No. 16 (par 3)
      • Stream 4: Featured hole – No. 8 (par 3)

