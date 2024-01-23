Michael Block Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five tournaments, Block has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Block has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Block has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Block is averaging 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting.