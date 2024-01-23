Michael Block Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Michael Block of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Michael Block takes to the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Block's last three visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Block last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Block's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Block has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Block has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Block has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Block is averaging 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Block has an average of -2.380 in his past five tournaments.
Block's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.0
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.67%
|43.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.93
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.93%
|15.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Block's Best Finishes
- Block played six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
- Last season Block put up his best performance at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He shot +1 and finished 15th (10 shots back of the winner).
Block's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.380
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Block's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|70-70-70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|81-74
|+15
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-67
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
