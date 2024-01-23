PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Michael Block Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Michael Block of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Michael Block takes to the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Block at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Block's last three visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Block last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Block's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Block has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Block has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Block has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Block is averaging 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Block has an average of -2.380 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Block .

    Block's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-285.0287.1
    Greens in Regulation %-56.67%43.59%
    Putts Per Round-27.9328.5
    Par Breakers-16.67%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.93%15.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Block's Best Finishes

    • Block played six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
    • Last season Block put up his best performance at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He shot +1 and finished 15th (10 shots back of the winner).

    Block's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.380

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Block's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1570-70-70-71+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC81-74+15--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-71-67-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

