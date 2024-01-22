Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Wednesday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. And you read that right. This week's event will start on Wednesday and finish on Saturday. The West Coast Swing continues with plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Wednesday-Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel),
- Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS).
- Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:45-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-2:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
