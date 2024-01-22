PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Wednesday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. And you read that right. This week's event will start on Wednesday and finish on Saturday. The West Coast Swing continues with plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Wednesday-Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel),
    • Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS).
    • Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main feed: noon-3 p.m. Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:45-2 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-2:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

    MUST READS

    The First Look

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.