The American Express, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of The American Express takes place Saturday at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. The star-studded field includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and many more. Three courses will once again be in use: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Sam Burns leads the tournament by one stroke after posting a career-low 61 on Friday. He is followed by Micheal Kim in solo second at 16-under par. U.S. Amateur winner and Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap sits T3 at 15-under with K.H. Lee heading into the weekend.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Saturday
Marquee group:
- 1:31 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
Featured groups:
- 12:25 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 12:58 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)