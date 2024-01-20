PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

The American Express, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of The American Express takes place Saturday at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. The star-studded field includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and many more. Three courses will once again be in use: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

    Sam Burns leads the tournament by one stroke after posting a career-low 61 on Friday. He is followed by Micheal Kim in solo second at 16-under par. U.S. Amateur winner and Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap sits T3 at 15-under with K.H. Lee heading into the weekend.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.




    FEATURED GROUPS

    Saturday

    Marquee group:

    • 1:31 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

    Featured groups:

    • 12:25 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
    • 12:58 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Sam Burns cards career-low 61 to lead The American Express

    U.S. Amateur champ Nick Dunlap in contention at The American Express

    Draws & Fades: Finding Stadium survivors key at The American Express

    How The American Express became turning point in Scottie Scheffler’s career

    The First Look

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.