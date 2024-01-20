U.S. Amateur champ Nick Dunlap in contention at The American Express

Assuming Dunlap makes the cut at The American Express this week (he’s currently seven shots above the cutline, which finalizes after Saturday’s third round), he will earn a 12th point. If he finishes inside the top 20, he will get another point. That’s when it could begin to snowball. He can earn more points at next week’s Farmers Insurance Open, which he’s playing on a sponsor exemption. Then, barring an injury, Dunlap will earn a point each for teeing it up at the Masters, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship as the reigning U.S. Amateur champ. A made cut in any of those events brings more points, as do end-of-season college awards.