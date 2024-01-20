Draws & Fades: Finding Stadium survivors key at The American Express

Yesterday I made the mistake of thinking Cantlay’s good friend Xander Schauffele might be the pick of the two after the first round. But it was Cantlay who continued his good play. Add to this the fact he has finished T9-2-9-T26 in his last four starts at The American Express and was first in Par-5 Scoring, eighth in Birdie or Better percentage and 18th in SG: Approach last season and he’s in a great spot. As far as the Stadium Course goes, Cantlay has a scoring average of 67.78 in his last four starts in the event – including a 66, two 65s and a blistering 61 in nine rounds there.