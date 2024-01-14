Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 4 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray stand tied at the top at 14-under heading in Sunday. Sam Stevens sits one back after carding a bogey-free 63 on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Featured Group: 1:30 p.m. ET – Brian Harman, Brandon Wu, Eric Cole
Once they finish, PGA TOUR LIVE coverage moves to Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim already in progress
Featured Hole: No. 16 (par 4)