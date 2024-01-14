PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray stand tied at the top at 14-under heading in Sunday. Sam Stevens sits one back after carding a bogey-free 63 on Saturday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio: Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    FEATURED GROUPS

    Featured Group: 1:30 p.m. ET – Brian Harman, Brandon Wu, Eric Cole

    Once they finish, PGA TOUR LIVE coverage moves to Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, S.H. Kim already in progress

    Featured Hole: No. 16 (par 4)

    MUST READS

    Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray share lead in Sony Open, but it’s hardly a two-man race

    Meet rookie Matthieu Pavon, contending at Sony Open into Sunday

    Japanese lineage stays close to home at Sony Open in Hawaii

    Get to know PGA TOUR rookies in three words or less

    Inadvertently, Joel Dahmen keeps 17 players inside cut line at Sony Open in Hawaii

    Stewart Cink, 50, accelerates into weekend at Sony Open in Hawaii

    The First Look: Sony Open in Hawaii

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.