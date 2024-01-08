The First Look: Sony Open in Hawaii

FIELD NOTES: The Sony Open marks the TOUR’s first Full-Field Event of 2024… Aside from Woodland and Zalatoris’ returns, Tyler McCumber is also set to return to action on TOUR for the first time since 2022… Last week’s winner at The Sentry, Chris Kirk, is in the field as he looks to build off his third-place result at the Sony Open last year. Only six golfers have ever won both Hawaii TOUR events in one year. Seventeen of the 25 Sony Open winners played Kapalua the week prior, although last year’s winner, Si Woo Kim, did not... Kim finished T25 at The Sentry and returns to defend. Jimmy Walker was the last to go back-to-back at Waialae CC (2014-15)… There are three other past champs in the field (Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar and Patton Kizzire)… After topping the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2023, Ben Kohles will lead the Korn Ferry Tour contingent making their 2024 debuts in Hawaii. Kohles last held a TOUR card for the 2021-22 season. He won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last year… Amongst the Korn Ferry Tour graduates making their Full-Field TOUR debuts is Adrien Dumont de Chassart. Dumont de Chassart – who finished third on PGA TOUR U last season – played the U.S. Open in 2022 but hasn’t yet played a regular TOUR event. He won in his debut as a pro last summer at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX… Five of those ranked inside the top 10 on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) who took up PGA TOUR membership are teeing it up at the Sony Open including European Ryder Cupper Robert MacIntyre. MacIntrye, a rookie on Luke Donald’s winning squad, had seven top-10s last year on the DP World Tour.