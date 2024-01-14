Meet rookie Matthieu Pavon, contending at Sony Open into Sunday

Pavon started fast on Moving Day with four birdies in a front-nine 31, moving atop the leaderboard, but he cooled on the back nine with eight pars and a three-putt bogey from 20 feet on No. 15. Nonetheless he was in good spirits post-round, contending in his ninth career TOUR start and his first as a full member; he earned his TOUR card via a newly introduced category as a top-10 finisher on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Standings, not otherwise exempt on TOUR. He cracked the top 10 in dramatic fashion with four consecutive closing birdies at the DP World Tour Championship in November.