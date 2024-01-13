Get to know PGA TOUR rookies in three words or less

Two years ago, though, Hoey’s vibes weren’t as high. Discouraged by injuries and uneven results in his first few years as a pro, he turned to longtime mentor and coach Ross Fisher – the director of golf at Goose Creek Golf Club in Southern California – for insights. Fisher sensed that Hoey, who started running around the course at age 2 (his two older sisters Kay and Simone, avid golfers, proceeded to play college golf at Long Beach State), could use a fresh perspective on the game he loved. So Fisher gave Hoey a job at Goose Creek, where Hoey would arrive at the course before dawn and set up tee markers while sporting a strapped-on headlight (purchased by his dad) that allowed him to keep tabs on wild boars, among other benefits.