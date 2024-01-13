Stewart Cink, 50, accelerates into weekend at Sony Open in Hawaii

This marks Cink’s 10th consecutive made cut at the Sony Open (the streak began in 2014; he didn’t play in 2020). Overall, he has 15 cuts in 20 career starts at the Sony, highlighted by a T5 in 2005. He isn’t sure if his stats would predict success at Waialae, where he first competed in 1999, but he doesn’t want to know either way, he quipped Friday. What he does know is that he likes the venue’s venerable test and the breezes that make for a smooth transition from winter-type weather back home in the Atlanta metroplex. This week he has validated that belief.