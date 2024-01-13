Japanese lineage stays close to home at Sony Open in Hawaii

Other well-known Japanese had gone on to play in the event after that, but in 1983, the tournament would be solidified in Japanese lore when it delivered Japan and Asia’s first PGA TOUR winner in Isao Aoki who came away triumphant when he holed out for an amazing eagle 3 on the 18th hole to beat Jack Renner by a stroke, a miraculous shot that would be remembered for years to come as one of the greatest of all time.