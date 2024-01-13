PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place Friday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat and Ben An are all tied for the lead at 9-under par. Stewart Cink, Ben Griffin and 10 others sit at 8-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group/hole: 3:30-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio: Saturday, 5-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    FEATURED GROUPS

    Saturday

    Broadcast Time: 3:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
    Linear Window Reset: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

    Featured Group:

    3:30 p.m.– Si Woo Kim / Brendon Todd / Russell Henley
    Once this group is finished, we will pick up the Matthieu Pavon / Keegan Bradley / Harris English group already in progress.

    Featured Hole: (All Day)

    16 (par 4)

    PGA TOUR
