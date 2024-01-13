Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place Friday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat and Ben An are all tied for the lead at 9-under par. Stewart Cink, Ben Griffin and 10 others sit at 8-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group/hole: 3:30-10:30 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Saturday, 5-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Saturday
Broadcast Time: 3:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Linear Window Reset: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Featured Group:
3:30 p.m.– Si Woo Kim / Brendon Todd / Russell Henley
Once this group is finished, we will pick up the Matthieu Pavon / Keegan Bradley / Harris English group already in progress.
Featured Hole: (All Day)
16 (par 4)