Opening Grid #8: Play our new game to celebrate start of 2024
Grids will be released during The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii to test your knowledge
Welcome to "Opening Grid," PGATOUR.COM’s newest game to commemorate the 2024 season. Opening Grid is part of Opening Drive, the two-week celebration of the start of the year. This grid game will allow you to test your knowledge and learn more about the players who have competed in The Sentry and will compete in the Sony Open in Hawaii.
How do you play? Simply select a player who fits the intersecting criteria in each square. For example, you could pick Scottie Scheffler if the criteria were “THE PLAYERS champion” and “No. 1 player in the world.” It behooves you to not pick the obvious answer, however. Your total score is based on how many people picked the same player as you. For example, you earn 25 points if 25% of participants picked the same player as you did. And, as in golf, a lower score is better. You only get nine selections to fill out the grid, however. Each empty square in the grid is worth 100 points.
For grids released Tuesday through Friday during the Sony Open in Hawaii, you will pick among the players who earned their TOUR cards for 2024 via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, Q-School and nonmember FedExCup points. This will get you acquainted with the TOUR’s new members for the new season. Grids No. 1-4 focused on the opening event of the PGA TOUR season, The Sentry. For those grids, players could select from players in The Sentry field.
Opening Grid players
|Player name
|How they earned TOUR card
|Barjon, Paul
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Björk, Alexander
|DP World Tour
|Bridgeman, Jacob
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Campillo, Jorge
|DP World Tour
|Campos, Rafael
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Coody, Parker
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Coody, Pierceson
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Crowe, Trace
|Q-School
|Dougherty, Kevin
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Endycott, Harrison
|Q-School
|Fishburn, Patrick
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Fox, Ryan
|DP World Tour
|Furr, Wilson
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Gotterup, Chris
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Greyserman, Max
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Gutschewski, Scott
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Hale Jr., Blaine
|Q-School
|Highsmith, Joe
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Hisatsune, Ryo
|DP World Tour
|Hoey, Rico
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Hojgaard, Nicolai
|Non-member FedExCup
|Kim, Chan
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Knapp, Jake
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Kohles, Ben
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Lee, Min Woo
|Non-member FedExCup
|Lindheim, Nicholas
|Korn Ferry Tour
|MacIntyre, Robert
|DP World Tour
|McCormick, Ryan
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Meissner, Mac
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Meronk, Adrian
|DP World Tour
|Murray, Grayson
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Olesen, Thorbjørn
|DP World Tour
|Pavon, Matthieu
|DP World Tour
|Pereda, Raul
|Q-School
|Perez, Victor
|DP World Tour
|Phillips, Chandler
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Silverman, Ben
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Skinns, David
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Sloan, Roger
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Springer, Hayden
|Q-School
|Stanger, Jimmy
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Teater, Josh
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Tosti, Alejandro
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Valimaki, Sami
|DP World Tour
|Whitney, Tom
|Korn Ferry Tour
|Xiong, Norman
|Korn Ferry Tour