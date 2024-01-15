Keegan Bradley says Sony Open runner-up is ‘one of hardest losses’

The feisty New Englander held a share of the 54-hole lead at Waialae Country Club and had the meatiest resume of anybody on the first page of the leaderboard – six PGA TOUR wins, including a major. Bradley hung in without his best stuff, needing a birdie on the reachable par-5 18th hole to win outright. But he couldn’t convert. He missed the fairway off the tee, laid up with his second and hit a so-so wedge to 24 feet. The winning birdie attempt missed on the high side.