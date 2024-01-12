All the feels for Gary Woodland in competitive return at Sony Open in Hawaii

This marked Woodland’s first competitive round since undergoing surgery Sept. 18 to remove a lesion that was situated on the area of his brain that controlled fear and anxiety. While battling symptoms last spring and summer, he’d wake up in the middle of the night thinking he was falling, sometimes even dying. He feared the worst, but golf was an escape, and his swing felt as good as it had in years, so he played through until he knew deep down that he couldn’t. He stepped away after the Wyndham Championship in August and had surgery a few weeks later before turning his sights to recovery, and to this day.