Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The first Full-Field Event of the season features PGA TOUR stars including Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala. Last week's winner Chris Kirk will look to sweep the PGA TOUR's Opening Drive and claim back-to-back victories.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Saturday: 6-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 5-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    FEATURED GORUPS

    Thursday

    • 12:50 p.m.: Brian Harman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
    • 1:00 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama (Pick up Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia when morning groups finish)
    • Featured Hole (all day): No. 16 (par 4)

    Friday

    • 12:50 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Zalatoris, Keegan Bradley
    • 1:00 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia (Pick up Brian Harman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose when morning groups finish)
    • Featured Hole (all day): No. 16 (par 4)

