Expert Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii

Winner: Corey Conners (+2800) – Four straight top-12s here, including a T3 in 2019 when he Monday qualified. The Canadian is among the top ball-strikers on TOUR and his relative weakness on and around the greens is mitigated by the demands of Waialae Country Club.

Top 10: Andrew Putnam (+400) – Got progressively better each round at The Sentry, capped by a closing 64. Putnam was 25th last season on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach and likes the look of Waialae CC, having finished second in 2019 and T4 last year.

Longshot: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+12500) – Bettors need to learn the name. The Belgian breezed through the Korn Ferry Tour last year and won’t have triple-digit prices in the outright market for much longer.