Adrien Dumont de Chassart ready to step into PGA TOUR spotlight

To those who know him, this was equal parts surprising and inevitable, for the only thing the preternaturally talented Dumont de Chassart lacked at Illinois was a number of wins reflective of his abilities. Indeed, after picking off two tournaments as a freshman, including co-medalist honors at the Big Ten Championship, Dumont de Chassart won just two times over his final four seasons. He was consistently putting himself in contention – he finished his career with 29 top-10s in 52 stroke-play tournaments – but just couldn’t consistently convert those chances into wins.