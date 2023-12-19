2024 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings

If a golfer earned $0 last season, you’ll see “--“ with no asterisk beside him because that’s a given. Salaries for golfers who were non-members in 2022-23 are determined by the combined totals of official money and earnings at the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play. To determine salaries for all non-members, refer to the “TOTAL MONEY” column in “Non-Member Off+WGC Earnings” . To view 2022-23 non-members Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Højgaard and others who do not appear when you first land on the page, select the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the Tournament field. However, note that all golfers affected by their initial omission when navigating to the page and who qualify for the ranking based on status are included below with accurate salaries (e.g., Min Woo Lee, 2.812M).