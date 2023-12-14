Tiger, Charlie Woods to play with Justin Thomas, his father at PNC Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger and Charlie Woods will be paired with a couple familiar faces in the first two rounds of the PNC Championship: Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.
The foursome will tee off at 8:22 a.m. ET on Saturday off the first tee at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the two teams have been paired in the opening round of this 36-hole, parent-child scramble. It’s a testament to the strong relationship between the two families.
“We have become so close that I think Charlie’s like Justin’s little brother he never had, and Justin has become the little brother I never had,” Woods said in 2021.
Mike Thomas, who has been Justin’s only swing coach, has also helped Charlie Woods with his swing, as well.
Tiger and Justin Thomas also were paired together this year in two tournaments that Woods hosts, the recent Hero World Challenge and The Genesis Invitational.
Tiger and Charlie mannerisms: Like Father, Like Son at 2022 PNC Championship
The Thomases won the PNC Championship in their debut in 2020. Tiger and Charlie finished seventh that year and are still seeking their first PNC victory; their closest call came in 2021, when they finished second to John Daly and his son, John Daly II.
The Thomases flouted their 2020 victory by wearing the championship belts they were awarded for their PNC victory over to Woods’ house for Christmas dinner.
“We enjoyed that,” Justin Thomas said. “Until they get that belt and we don’t, I know that we have the forever bragging rights for the time being.”