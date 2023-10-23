New membership opportunities outlined for PGA TOUR members on the DP World Tour

The opportunities fall into two categories: (i) Full membership of the DP World Tour available for players who finish in positions 126 to 200 on the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall Points List ; or (ii) Affiliate Membership of the DP World Tour available to any other PGA TOUR Member when participating in any Race to Dubai ranking tournament in the 2024 season. Affiliate Members and Non-Members will now automatically appear on a new ‘Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List’ following the first tournament where they earn points.