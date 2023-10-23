New membership opportunities outlined for PGA TOUR members on the DP World Tour
2 Min Read
FedExCup finishers in positions 126-200 can take up full membership for 2024, Affiliate Members and Non-Members will be included in a new ‘Non-Member Race to Dubai’ list
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The DP World Tour announced new membership opportunities for PGA TOUR members in its 2024 season, a further illustration of the strength of the relationship between the two Tours through the existing Strategic Alliance.
The opportunities fall into two categories: (i) Full membership of the DP World Tour available for players who finish in positions 126 to 200 on the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall Points List; or (ii) Affiliate Membership of the DP World Tour available to any other PGA TOUR Member when participating in any Race to Dubai ranking tournament in the 2024 season. Affiliate Members and Non-Members will now automatically appear on a new ‘Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List’ following the first tournament where they earn points.
This list will see players accrue Race to Dubai Points and, based on their points, can see them potentially qualify for (a) the DP World Tour play-offs in 2024 and (b) the season-ending Bonus Pool in 2024 if they have played four or more counting tournaments outside the Majors, in line with the current DP World Tour Member regulations.
Should they choose to additionally take up Affiliate Membership, this will give them the potential to earn full ranked membership of the DP World Tour in the following season if their final ranking qualifies them.
PGA TOUR Members who take up Full Membership (Option (i) above) will play from a newly created Category 12 in the 2024 DP World Tour Exemption Category list. Only five players from this category can play in a DP World Tour event in any given week.
To access this category, eligible players must join the DP World Tour as members by Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, to compete in tournaments in the 2024 calendar year, but by Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, if they want to compete in any of the 2024 season tournaments scheduled for November or December 2023.
These initiatives – which were discussed and ratified by the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee – follow on from the one announced last year that will see the leading ten players on the 2023 Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) earn PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season – these cards being ranked after the top 125 finishers on the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall Points List.
“When we announced our Strategic Alliance with the PGA TOUR in November 2021, one of the prime objectives was to give as many opportunities as possible to members of both Tours, and this is another perfect example of how this is working," said David Howell, Chairman of the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee.
“Our Ten Cards initiative will give the opportunity for DP World Tour members to excel on the PGA TOUR next season and this new membership opportunity announced today will give PGA TOUR members the chance to do exactly the same on our Tour," said Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour. "I am excited at the possibilities.”