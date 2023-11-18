PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

How to watch Round 3 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the final FedExCup Fall event. It's the final opportunity for players to secure their top 125 and status in The Next 10.

    Ludvig Åberg leads by one after 36 holes, seeking his first PGA TOUR win as he sits 11 under for the tournament. Eric Cole, Sam Ryder and Denny McCarthy remain on his toes, sitting one back at 10 under heading into the weekend.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times



    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

